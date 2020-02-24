Hamby Otis Delaughter Jr.

Obituary
Hamby Otis Delaughter, Jr. passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home in Walker. He was retired and was a U.S. Marine Corp. Veteran during the Vietnam Era. A memorial service will be held at Jerusalem Church in Hammond on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Survived by his wife Lillian Delaughter; daughters, Misti Fendley and Jennifer Owens and husband Michael Calhoun; sons, Robert Morgan and wife Mia and Brian Delaughter; sister, Wilda Phillips; brothers, Michael Delaughter and wife Rose, Arthur Delaughter and Kenneth Delaughter; grandchildren, Grace Foster and husband Christian, McKenna and Ava Morgan, William Fendley and Lee Fendley, Austin, Dougie and Sereniti Owens. He was a member of the Amvets Post in Springfield. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.]
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
