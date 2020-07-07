Hannah Danielle McAllister, 23, died tragically on July 4th. She was born on August 22, 1996, in Tuscaloosa, AL, but lived most of her life in Hammond, LA. She is survived by her son, Greysen Hunter McAllister, to whom she was devoted; Greysen's father, Christopher Beach; her parents, Hunter and Rebekah McAllister; her sister, Madeleine McAllister; her grandparents, Pat and Hutch Hutchinson; Dan D'Angelo and Noreen Price; Hunter and Carole McAllister. She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Hannah was a beautiful young woman with a loving soul and a caring heart. You could always depend on Hannah's kindness and willingness to help. Whether it was visiting a relative that needed cheering up, supporting a troubled friend, or picking up an injured stray dog, she never hesitated to be there for anyone. Above all, Hannah's joy, her gift, her legacy has always been her son Grey. He truly reflects her spirit, her smile and laughter, her playfulness, and most importantly, the boundless love she gave him. The visitation for Hannah will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Family and friends will be sharing memories of Hannah beginning at 6:00 p.m., in the chapel at Harry McKneely and Son Funeral Home in Hammond. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an educational fund set up for Greysen. For more information please email brose@tdc2.com
. The family and Harry McKneely and Son, request that face mask be mandatory, and social distancing observed, with extra caution being used in the presence of the family, dealing with their tremendous loss they don't need the burden of being infected by the COVID virus. Thank all of you for your cooperation. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.