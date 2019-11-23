Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hannah Rose Wise. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hannah Rose Wise, a native of Jacksonville, North Carolina and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the age of 34. To have known Hannah Rose was to have known an angel. She was the most beautiful, loving, vibrant person you could ever meet and she had a personality that would keep you in stitches. Hannah Rose brought everyone who knew her such joy and happiness. She loved her family, good food and music. Her sweet, gentle presence and her contagious giggles will be missed the rest of our days. We have truly been touched by an angel. She was preceded in death by her father; Andy Brian Wise; maternal grandparents, Charles Prestridge and Madeline Prestridge; paternal grandparents, Andy Snider Wise and Sunshine Wise; an uncle, David Prestridge. Hannah Rose is survived by loving and devoted mother, Lydia Wise, her loving sister Rachel Donaldson and her husband Clayton; her nephew & niece, David Donaldson & Madeline Donaldson along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She also loved her caregivers who were like second mothers to her; Doris Coats, Connie Townsend & Vanessa Morris. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA. on Monday November 25, 2019 from 10 am until the funeral service begins at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.The family has requested that memorial donations be made in honor of Hannah Rose's memory to The Sturge-Weber Foundation 12345 Jones Rd. Suite 125, Houston, Texas 77070

