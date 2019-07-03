Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harding Louis Daigle. View Sign Service Information Landry's Funeral Home 315 Franklin St Napoleonville , LA 70390 (985)-369-6535 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Anne Catholic Church Napoleonville , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Anne Catholic Church Napoleonville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harding Louis Daigle, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at his home on July 3, 2019 at the age of 88. He was a lifelong resident of Napoleonville, LA, a veteran of the United States Navy, and a retired operator with Dow Chemical Company in Plaquemine and Grand Bayou, LA. Harding was an avid hunter and recreational fisherman who loved to joke and laugh and was known for keeping everyone entertained with his witty personality. A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA, from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM . The burial will follow in the church cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Agnes Crochet Daigle; two sons: Paul Daigle and wife, Julie; Luke Daigle and wife, Paula; four daughters: Denise Blanchard and husband, Kerry; Annette Leonard and husband, Stacy; Michelle Cavalier and husband, Jeff and Monique Alexis; grandchildren, Tessie Prejean Jackson, Lucy Daigle Barbier, Stephanie, Brittany and Chuckie Daigle, Kristie Aucoin, Dyland Blanchard, Austin and Kaci Leonard, Brennan Alexis, Jake and Jude Cavalier, and Toby Pilley and 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Evelyn Martin Daigle of Napoleonville; and two brothers, Joseph (JD) Daigle and Jerry Daigle. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Kim Flores, for all the love and caring support she provided for Harding and the family. We would also like to thank caregiver, Catherine Blanchard. Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 5, 2019

