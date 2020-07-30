Hardy White was a native of Gurley, LA a resident of Clinton, LA. He was born March 20, 1946, to the union of the late Rivers and Eliza White. He departed this life on March 25, 2020 at Clarity Hospice Baton Rouge, LA. Hardy was educated at Jackson High School, Jackson, LA. He received Christ at an early age. Hardy served in the United States Army from 1968 until 1972. Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020, from 10am until Funeral Service at 11am at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton 11816 Jackson Street Clinton, LA 70722. Rev. Sterling Wright, officiating. Interment in LA National Cemetery Zachary, LA. Mask are mandatory-Invitation only service. Hardy leave to cherish memory a loving wife Mary Jane Sanders White; six sons Anthony Gilmore, Jackson, LA, Hardy, Antonio, Felice, Antoine (Jessica) and Thomas White all of Baton Rouge, LA; one daughter Miracle White, Baton Rouge, LA; three brothers Edward White, Clinton, LA, Eugene and Lenon White, Baton Rouge, LA; three sisters Lottie Bradford, Baton Rouge, LA, Eva Jarrell, Clinton, LA and Diane (Joseph) Allen, Morgan City, LA; five sisters-in-law Ada, Louise, Jessie, Shirley and Johnnie Sanders, all of Baton Rouge, LA; brothers-in-law James (Margretta), Macarthur (Betty) and Clayton Sanders all of Baton Rouge, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

