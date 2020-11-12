Harlan F. Schiffman passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in New Braunfels, TX. Harlan was born in New Orleans on August 3, 1946 to his parents, Albert (Albo) and Mildred Pailet Schiffman. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, of Canyon Lake, TX, his mother Mildred of Metairie LA and his brothers, Stephen of Boerne TX and Lance (Nancy) of Metairie, LA, and a number of nieces and nephews in the San Antonio and New Orleans areas. Harlan was always a devoted fan of LSU and was a graduate of LSU in New Orleans. The 2019 championship football season was especially exciting for him. Harlan was a valued member of the SBS Construction team in Boerne, TX and was viewed by his coworkers, company clients and subcontractors, as well as friends and family as a charismatic, fun and caring individual who will be missed but not forgotten. A celebration of life memorial for Harlan will be held at a date and location that will be made available. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Make-a-wish Foundation or the San Antonio Humane Society in his memory is preferred. You are invited to sign the Guest Book at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232, (210) 495-8221.