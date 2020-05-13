Harlan Jeane
Harlan Jeane, a native of Merryville, Louisiana and resident of Denham Springs, passed away on May 12, 2020 at 2:52 am at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emerson and Flora Jeane; granddaughter, Joanna Blades and sister, Mary Elizabeth Jeane Johnson. He is survived by his wife, "Minnie" Catherine Hartzog Jeane of 59 years, 11 months and 8 days. His children, Lessie Jeane Pierce and husband, Rodney, Sharon Jeane Day and husband, Jim, Patrick Lane Jeane and wife, Cheryl and Matilda Jeane Blades; his brother, WA Jeane and wife, Doris and sister, Louise Jeane Armes. A private service will be held at Greenoaks on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in the Greenoaks Memorial Park.

Published in The Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Service
10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
