Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harley Clyde Brown. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 4:30 PM - 8:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM St. Thomas More Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM St. Thomas More Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Harley Clyde Brown, 84, passed away Tuesday, November 12. He was born December 20, 1934 in Shreveport, LA. Harley was educated in public schools where he excelled in football. During his senior year at Fair Park High he was named All American, All Southern, All State, All District, and All City. As Captain in 1952, he led the team to a State Championship victory. An LSU football scholarship followed. At LSU, this north Louisiana Baptist boy fell in love with a Catholic dark-eyed beauty from New Orleans. Harley and Eloise DeRouen married and moved to Shreveport in 1955. He was Athletic Director for Shreveport Parks & Recreation (SPAR) for 3 ½ years, followed by 10 ½ years in the trucking industry. A transfer to Baton Rouge turned into the opportunity of a life time. Harley and two partners started Gulf Disposal Services, a solid waste disposal company, which was later bought by Browning Ferris Industries. He continued working in management until retirement. The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) was formed in 1983. He served on two boards which drafted the first rules and regulations for transportation and disposal of solid waste. Harley was a simple man from humble beginnings who built a successful, thriving business. He loved country music, singing, and fishing at his camp, but, above all, he loved spending time with family. Preceded in death by wife, Eloise D. Brown; son, Gregory M. Brown; parents, Mae Belle B. Wakeman and Denton T. Brown. He leaves to cherish his memory a brother, Donald (Sharon) Brown, sister, Dennise (Robert) Aiello, five children, Cathy (Bill) Brunson, Harley Mark Brown, Carolyn (Bucky) Elofson, Suzan Watkins, and Jeanine (Barry) Hartin; daughter-in-law, Jane A. Brown; numerous beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:30pm-8:00pm. Visitation will resume Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church from 10:00am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Harley Clyde Brown, 84, passed away Tuesday, November 12. He was born December 20, 1934 in Shreveport, LA. Harley was educated in public schools where he excelled in football. During his senior year at Fair Park High he was named All American, All Southern, All State, All District, and All City. As Captain in 1952, he led the team to a State Championship victory. An LSU football scholarship followed. At LSU, this north Louisiana Baptist boy fell in love with a Catholic dark-eyed beauty from New Orleans. Harley and Eloise DeRouen married and moved to Shreveport in 1955. He was Athletic Director for Shreveport Parks & Recreation (SPAR) for 3 ½ years, followed by 10 ½ years in the trucking industry. A transfer to Baton Rouge turned into the opportunity of a life time. Harley and two partners started Gulf Disposal Services, a solid waste disposal company, which was later bought by Browning Ferris Industries. He continued working in management until retirement. The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) was formed in 1983. He served on two boards which drafted the first rules and regulations for transportation and disposal of solid waste. Harley was a simple man from humble beginnings who built a successful, thriving business. He loved country music, singing, and fishing at his camp, but, above all, he loved spending time with family. Preceded in death by wife, Eloise D. Brown; son, Gregory M. Brown; parents, Mae Belle B. Wakeman and Denton T. Brown. He leaves to cherish his memory a brother, Donald (Sharon) Brown, sister, Dennise (Robert) Aiello, five children, Cathy (Bill) Brunson, Harley Mark Brown, Carolyn (Bucky) Elofson, Suzan Watkins, and Jeanine (Barry) Hartin; daughter-in-law, Jane A. Brown; numerous beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:30pm-8:00pm. Visitation will resume Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church from 10:00am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close