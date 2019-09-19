Harley Wayne King Sr. (1989 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harley Wayne King Sr..
Service Information
Life Tabernacle Church
9323 Hooper Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70818
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Life Tabernacle Church
Hooper Rd
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Harley Wayne King Sr., 30, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, September 17th 2019. Harley was born to Marty King and Gina Gaspard on February 22nd, 1989. He leaves behind his two remaining children, son, Harley Wayne King Jr. (P-NUT) and daughter Nova Marie King, the mother of his children, Sarah Staid King, grandmother, Rachael Rogillio, mother and stepfather, Gina and Donald Gaspard, sisters, Melissa King, Jennie and husband Brandon Kern, brother, Marcus King and wife Chelsie, numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by father, Marty King and son, Chevy Layne King. He was a loving, caring person devoted to his children. He could be often found hunting, fishing, boy scouts with his son, or treating his daughter like a princess. He had a kind heart and never met a stranger. His family loves and misses him dearly, but rejoices knowing he is reunited with his son in Heaven. Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial lead by Pastor Tony Spell at Life Tabernacle Church on Hooper Rd, Saturday, September 21st 2019 from 10-11 a.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.