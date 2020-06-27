Mr. Harminder Singh, 63, of Denham Springs, Louisiana passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the presence of his children. He was the youngest of eight siblings born to Diwan Singh Shinh and Prakash Kaur Soor of Amritsar, Punjab in India. He is preceded in death by his parents, his eldest brother, and a niece. Harminder was endearingly called "Kaka" ("baby boy") by his entire family, into his final days. A perennially youthful soul, Harminder, known to friends as "Singh," was fun-loving, joyful, and ever-smiling, even in the face of difficulties. He worked hard, played hard, and loved hard, and his family always came first. Fireworks, barbecuing, dancing to disco and bhangra music, singing karaoke, making funny family videos, watching movies, slinging drinks, and sharing laughs were among his favorite pastimes. He shined a light when he walked into a room and was welcome company for all, for he was also as generous and nonjudgmental as a man could be. He immigrated to America from India in 1975 at age 19. He worked as an orderly and certified nursing assistant in Kansas and then in Louisiana, where he began a 33-year-long career at Earl K. Long Medical Center (EKL). Simultaneously, he worked on weekends for the Hilton Hotel (later, the Marriot), where he progressed from dishwasher to waiter, and eventually, Maitre D' and manager of its restaurant. After retirement from EKL, he made a second career as the loveable bartender at St. James Place senior living community. Wherever he went, he was a favorite of those he worked beside, served, and cared for. Of all the jobs he held and worked so hard at, fatherhood was his true life's work and the role he most cherished. He did it with passion and unwavering commitment. His three beloved children, born of his marriage to his former wife, Mary Donegan Singh, survive him, along with their families: son, Dharmendar Paul Singh, daughter-in-law Melisa, and granddaughters he adored, Hailey Monroe and Chloe Katherine of Olathe, KS; daughter Angelia Rajni Vaughan and son-in-law Kyle Vaughan of La Grange, NC, and granddaughter Natalie Vaughan of Virginia Beach, VA; and daughter Harinder "Katie" Kaur Singh and her fiancé Matt Anness of Shawnee, KS. He is also survived by his long-time girlfriend Susan Gros, who made his last years even fuller, and by six loving siblings, their spouses, and 22 nieces and nephews, all of whom fondly identify him as their "fun uncle." It is impossible to capture the essence and depth of Harminder's kindness, caring, and optimism. As hard as he worked, he found delight in every second of life. He was always ready and willing to lend an ear or a hand to family and friends, running to our aid without hesitation. He would join a party at a moment's notice, and always brought the fun! Despite our grief over his unexpected passing, we know he would want all who remember him to raise a toast to him and keep the party going. A small memorial service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, with visitation from 1-2 p.m. and service from 2-3 p.m. at Rabenhorst Funeral Home & Crematory in downtown Baton Rouge, 825 Government St. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and for the safety of attendees, masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed. Donations to "Red Cross Blood Services" in Harminder Singh's honor are welcome at www.redcross.org/donate/blood-services-donation.html/. The Red Cross will send notifications of gifts to the family at harmindersinghdonations@gmail.com; please note this address at the time of donation. The family also encourages friends to donate blood to your local blood banks. Harminder himself was a donor, who proudly donned the T-shirt: "Blood donors. Do it with love-regularly."
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.