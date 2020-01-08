|
|
Harold Francis Johnson was born on Dec 15, 1929, in Minden, Louisiana and passed away this Sunday Jan 5, 2020. He played guitar on the Louisiana Hayride in Shreveport and on KWKH radio station in the mornings before school. After graduation from Byrd High School he proudly served in the US Navy All-Weather Air Squadron during the Korean Conflict. Harold retired from Anco Insulation after 36 years of service where he made many lasting friendships. He cherished his great times on the Amite river with his many "River Rat" friends. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret Johnson; his son, Larry; his grandchildren, Sara, Amanda, Carley, Beaux and Haley; great-grandchildren, Gaby and Tinsley; and his sister, Mary Anne Moore. Preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; grandson, Dylan; and son, Denny. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home on Jan 10, 2020 from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm, conducted by Deacon Randy Clement. Burial immediately following at Resthaven Garden of Memory, reception at Resthaven afterward. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020