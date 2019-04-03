Harold F. Menard passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 92. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Mickey and Edgar Menard. Harold is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Rosemary N. Menard, three stepchildren, Sidney Kern (Karen), Robert Kern and Rosemary K. Marhoffer, 7 step-grandchildren, 7 step-great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. Othelia Schoen is Harold's surviving sibling. Relatives/friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass: St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Ave., Baton Rouge, LA, Friday, April 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Visitation in church before Mass 10–12 noon. Burial following: Rest Haven Cemetery, 11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA.
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-927-1640
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019