On Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, Harold H. King husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 90. Harold was born in Baton Rouge, LA to John Wesley and Lelia (Pruyn) King. His family moved to the Watson area when he was 3 years old, he attended Live Oak Elementary and High School. He worked for LA Sand and Gravel before serving in the United States Air Force. After serving 4 years in the USAF he returned to Louisiana to work for Allied Chemical (Honeywell) in Baton Rouge until his retirement in 1985. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Lillian (Strickland) King, two children, Learah Moss, Ernie (Lisa Parker) King, grandchildren Nicholas and Dean Moss, Julianna King (Luke) Andre and Jonah King. Preceded in death by his parents John Wesley and Lelia (Pruyn) King, brothers John Sidney, Lawrence Seborn, and Ernest Lee King. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Services of Greater Baton Rouge, 3772 North Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.