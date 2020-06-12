Harold James Mayers
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold James Mayers was born at the cross roads of Church Point and Roddy outside of the village of Gonzales in Ascension Parish on July 2, 1946 and died on June 11, 2020. He was twin to his sister Carol. The birth of twins was a surprise for all and as Harold's father arrived home from work, his wife asked after several seconds if he was going to notice the second one in the other corner. Harold's father was Lucien John Baptiste Mayers, son of Lucien Celestin Mayers and Thoetise Lambert Mayers. Harold's mother was Yolande Poche Mayers, daughter of Ambrose Poche and Hattie Eve Gautreau Poche. Strong German Coast and Acadian ancestry were channeled through both sides of Harold's ancestry. Harold became one of seven children in the family and grew up with his parents in the grocery business. The Mayers family was known for the Duplessis Store and later the Fairwood Grocery in Gonzales. Within Harold's lifetime, he was a National Guardsman, husband, father, accomplished woodworker and gardener. Harold retired from Rubicon Chemical after 30 years of service. Harold leaves behind a wife of 38 years, Eileen Torres Mayers, a son Scott Mayers and wife Melissa, a daughter Alison Reynolds Woods and a son Steven Reynolds and wife Tiffany. Grandchildren include Victoria, Faith, Cannon, Dillon, Kenneth and Branden. Harold was preceded in death by his brother Kevin Mayers and sister Donna Mayers Terry. Harold's surviving siblings include his twin, Carol Mayers Jasinski and husband Ron Jasinski, brother Barry Mayers and wife Christine Templet Mayers, sister Muriel Mayers Prejean and husband Nicky Prejean and Lucien "LJ" Mayers and wife Peggy Childers Mayers. You shall be missed and remembered. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Hope Haven in Gonzales. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Service
11:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved