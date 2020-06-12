Harold James Mayers was born at the cross roads of Church Point and Roddy outside of the village of Gonzales in Ascension Parish on July 2, 1946 and died on June 11, 2020. He was twin to his sister Carol. The birth of twins was a surprise for all and as Harold's father arrived home from work, his wife asked after several seconds if he was going to notice the second one in the other corner. Harold's father was Lucien John Baptiste Mayers, son of Lucien Celestin Mayers and Thoetise Lambert Mayers. Harold's mother was Yolande Poche Mayers, daughter of Ambrose Poche and Hattie Eve Gautreau Poche. Strong German Coast and Acadian ancestry were channeled through both sides of Harold's ancestry. Harold became one of seven children in the family and grew up with his parents in the grocery business. The Mayers family was known for the Duplessis Store and later the Fairwood Grocery in Gonzales. Within Harold's lifetime, he was a National Guardsman, husband, father, accomplished woodworker and gardener. Harold retired from Rubicon Chemical after 30 years of service. Harold leaves behind a wife of 38 years, Eileen Torres Mayers, a son Scott Mayers and wife Melissa, a daughter Alison Reynolds Woods and a son Steven Reynolds and wife Tiffany. Grandchildren include Victoria, Faith, Cannon, Dillon, Kenneth and Branden. Harold was preceded in death by his brother Kevin Mayers and sister Donna Mayers Terry. Harold's surviving siblings include his twin, Carol Mayers Jasinski and husband Ron Jasinski, brother Barry Mayers and wife Christine Templet Mayers, sister Muriel Mayers Prejean and husband Nicky Prejean and Lucien "LJ" Mayers and wife Peggy Childers Mayers. You shall be missed and remembered. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Hope Haven in Gonzales. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.