Harold James Mire, a life-long resident of Gonzales, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 88. He was a retired farmer and a U. S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Palmyra "Myra" Savoy Mire; children, Jerry Tureau (Norris), Renee Siccone (Phil), Kane Mire, Janice Carter (David), Beau Mire and Flor Lutin; grandchildren, Zachary Tureau (Corinne), Elise Frederic (Travis), Liz Goad (Brian), Kevin Carter (Brittany), Aidan Carter, Mitchell Mire, Cassidy Mire, Logan Mire and Joshua Lambert (Gina); great grandchildren, Lillias, Craig and Lee Tureau, Banks Frederic, Brady and Henry Goad and Jackson Carter. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, A. D. and Blanche Braud Mire and his brothers, Donnie D. Mire and J. Leroy Mire. A visitation will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church of Gonzales on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Cornerview Cemetery of Gonzales. The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to all the doctors and staff at the Louisiana War Veterans Home and Clarity Hospice for their constant care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Harold's honor to any Alzheimer's research foundation.

