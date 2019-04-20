Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold James "Scooter" White Sr.. View Sign

Harold James White Sr. "Scooter" entered his eternal rest on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 86. He was the beloved husband for 61 years of Joycelyn McGee White "Joyce"; loving father of Harold James White Jr. and Vickie White Hingle (Tony), and the late Carol Ann White; grandfather of Harold James White III, Nicholas Anthony Hingle, and Alexis Marie Hingle; and son of the late John and Mary Stadler White. Harold was born and raised in New Orleans (Irish Channel), and graduated from Warren Easton in 1953 and Loyola University New Orleans, where he received his bachelor's degree. After graduating from high school, Harold served in the U. S. Army for two years. He began his career as a purchaser with Boeing in New Orleans until they left the city, and he continued his career with Textron Marine. Harold spent many years playing softball, and coaching little league baseball and football at Village de l'est in New Orleans. He also played baseball with his company team at Boeing. He was a parishioner and Eucharistic minister at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Baton Rouge for the last 13 years. He was a former parishioner, Eucharistic minister, and member of the Glee Club at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in New Orleans for many years. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass celebrated by Msgr. Earl Gauthreaux at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home (in Metairie Cemetery), on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1:00PM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred. To view and sign the guest book, please visit Harold James White Sr. "Scooter" entered his eternal rest on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 86. He was the beloved husband for 61 years of Joycelyn McGee White "Joyce"; loving father of Harold James White Jr. and Vickie White Hingle (Tony), and the late Carol Ann White; grandfather of Harold James White III, Nicholas Anthony Hingle, and Alexis Marie Hingle; and son of the late John and Mary Stadler White. Harold was born and raised in New Orleans (Irish Channel), and graduated from Warren Easton in 1953 and Loyola University New Orleans, where he received his bachelor's degree. After graduating from high school, Harold served in the U. S. Army for two years. He began his career as a purchaser with Boeing in New Orleans until they left the city, and he continued his career with Textron Marine. Harold spent many years playing softball, and coaching little league baseball and football at Village de l'est in New Orleans. He also played baseball with his company team at Boeing. He was a parishioner and Eucharistic minister at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Baton Rouge for the last 13 years. He was a former parishioner, Eucharistic minister, and member of the Glee Club at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in New Orleans for many years. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass celebrated by Msgr. Earl Gauthreaux at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home (in Metairie Cemetery), on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1:00PM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Funeral Home Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home

5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD

New Orleans , LA 70124

(504) 486-6331 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close