A band of angels came for Harold John Christopher on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was 89. Harold was an Army veteran and retired US Postal Service supervisor. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m., Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Live streaming. Interment in Roselawn Memorial Park. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Fleming Christopher of 60 years; parents, Frederick and Amy St Amant Christopher; brother, Earl; sister, Virginia. Missing him terribly are his daughters, Rosalyn and Michelle (Baron Bell); grandsons, Christopher, Justus, and Malik; granddaughter, Hayley; one great grandson, Sebastian; sister, Audrey Christopher; sisters-in-law, Bernice Christopher, Geraldine Floyd and Lucille Brown (Jacques), Mary Fleming; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

