Harold Lane Thompson, Sr., AIA Emeritus, age 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born February 12, 1927 in Baton Rouge, LA, to George Anthony and Vallie Randall Thompson. Harold was a resident of Seacrest, FL. He attended LSU and lettered as a diver on the LSU Varsity Swim Team. As a young man, his most memorable summer was spent at Pier 39, Atlantic City, NJ, as a professional high diver. After serving our country during World War II, in the United States Navy he received a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture from Kansas State College, and later joined the United States Air Force Reserves. He practiced architecture in Louisiana and Florida for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his favorite son-in-law John Eskew Campbell. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 66 years, Shirley Russell Thompson of Seacrest, FL; daughter Jo Ellen Thompson Campbell of Baton Rouge, LA; sons Harold Lane Thompson, Jr. and wife Sandy Schmitt Thompson of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, James Russell Thompson and wife Elizabeth Breaux Thompson of Spring, TX; brother George Randall Thompson, Sr. and wife Barbara Bailey Thompson of Houston, TX; niece Sharon Lynn Thompson, of Houston, TX; nephew Brigadier General George Randall Thompson, Jr. (Ret.) and wife Margaret Newman Thompson of New Braunfels, TX; grandchildren Christopher Joseph Gasho, M.D. of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; Anthony George Thompson of Colorado Springs, CO; and Leigh Ann Thompson Mlcak and husband Matthew Anton Mlcak of Richmond, TX. He enjoyed his family and friends, fishing and hunting. Affectionately known for his many fun stories and jokes, he will be fondly remembered by his closest friends as "Captain Crash" or "Tap-Tap." In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfnd.org.
You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guestbook at www.clary-glenn.com.
Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.