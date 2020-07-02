Harold Lee Folse, a native and resident of Zachary, LA was born to the late Ike David Smith and Mary B.Folse Smith on August 14, 1961. Harold Lee transitioned from this earthly life on June 27, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Wanda A . Folse; Four sisters, Linda F. Smith & Deloris Smith (Zachary, LA), Barbara Weatherspoon (Baker, LA), Evelyn Cummings (William), Jackson, LA; Two uncles, Edward Sr., (Jennifer) Bennett (Plaquemine, LA), Huey T. Bennett Sr., (Southington, CT); Two aunts, Revered Gladys Williams (Baton Rouge, LA), Mary Josephine Dawkins (Meriden, CT). Welcoming Visitation will be Saturday, July 4, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Religious services at 11:00 a.m., Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church, 24497 Cook Road, Slaughter, LA, Winston R. Anderson, Pastor. Dr. Mac Henry Wallace officiating. Interment church cemetery. Funeral Service attendees are by invitation only and masks are mandatory. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store