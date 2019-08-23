Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Lloyd Sicard Sr.. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Lloyd Sicard Sr., 88, died peacefully at home on August 21, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Cancer and Alzheimer's disease. Harold was born in Donaldsonville, LA then lived in LaPlace. He was a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, graduating from Central High School. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War who later graduated LSU with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He went to work at Kaiser Aluminum then worked at Bell South. He later became the General Manager of Dixie Electric Membership Coop for many years. He was also a Broker/Realtor then started his own business, Sicard Metal Buildings, Inc. Harold enjoyed raising cattle and had a love of the outdoors, and was an avid hunter of ducks, rabbits and deer as well as fishing. He was a lifelong member of The Marsh Duck Club in Norco, lifetime member of The American Legion Post 38, a longtime member of the Krewe of Tucumcari, a member of the Jaycees, The Electrical Engineering Society and the East Ascension Sportsman's League as well as a longtime sponsor of Ducks Unlimited and Wild Turkey Federation. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a sense of humor, loved to dance, loved LSU football and baseball and loved spending time with his family and friends. I don't think Harold ever met a stranger. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 1/2 years, Elaine Jones Sicard; two loving daughters, Connie Sicard Spencer and husband Fritz L Spencer III of Huntsville, TX, and Karen Sicard of Baton Rouge; three grandchildren, Fritz L Spencer IV of Huntsville, TX, Fielding L Spencer and wife Kaci of Livingston, TX, and Megan Spencer Drake and husband Jeremy of Nacogdoches, TX; and nine great-grandchildren, Porter Spencer, Paisley Spencer, Kaiden Spencer, Abby Spencer, Gavin Spencer, Averly Drake, Ryder Drake, Barrett Drake and Carson Drake. He is also survived by sisters, Evelyn Sicard Champagne and Shirley Sicard Fleniken and husband Sheldon; and stepbrothers, Billy Tregre and Tommie Tregre. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Rachel Airhart and Wallace Sicard; son, Harold Lloyd Sicard Jr; siblings, Wallace "Buddy" Sicard, sister, Yvonne Sicard Madere, and stepbrother Donnie Tregre. 