Service Information Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 (225)-567-1884 Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 Funeral service 1:00 PM Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401

Harold M. Parker, Sr., age 91, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and a blessing to all who knew him. Born in Piava, MS, Harold lived in Baton Rouge and retired to 4th Ward in Livingston Parish. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy before attending LSU receiving a bachelors and master's +30 in education. After teaching 10 years in East Baton Rouge Parish, he transferred to LSU as a counselor in Junior Division and retired as Director of LSU Records and Registration in 1986 where he successfully implemented the first telephone student registration system. After his retirement, he was a founding board member for the Livingston Parish District 11 Fire Department. Harold was a faithful servant of the Lord and a living example of God's love for all. He dedicated his life to the Lord and was a deacon and Sunday School teacher at Zoar Baptist Church, New Hope Baptist Church, Lighthouse Baptist Church and Bethlehem Baptist Church. Harold had many hobbies including reading and gardening. He was also a part-time cattle farmer. First and foremost came his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed fishing immensely especially with his son and grandsons. Harold is survived by his wife of 68 years, Carrie Herring Parker; daughter, Cynthia Beall (Chuck); son, Marcell Parker (Lori); grandchildren, Kevin Beall (Catherine), Ashlee Hennigan (Colby), Kyle Beall (Peyton), Clay Parker (fiancée Sammi Rushing) and Peyton Parker; and sisters, Ouida Faye Dykes and Patricia Rushing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Henry C. Parker and Eunice Knight Parker; brothers, H. C. Parker and Charles Parker; and sisters, Doris Cabler, Eloise Lambert, and Betty Bankston. The family would like to extend their thanks to Heart of Hospice and special caregivers Andrea Bridges, Joanne Anderson, and Vanessa Edwards for their wonderful care of Mr. Harold. Pallbearers will be grandsons, and nephews Donald Bankston, Zeke Bankston, and Charles Dykes. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Adams, David Bankston, Charles Barnes, Bryan Herring, Donald Herring, Millard "Sonny" Hutchinson, Don Imhoff, Sherman Mack, Norwood Russell and Charles Whiddon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson, Hammond, 12012 Hwy 190 West, on Tuesday February 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Joe Dunn and Rev. Peter Hutchinson will officiate and interment will follow in Hutchinson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Louisiana Baptist Children's Home or Samaritan's Purse. Condolences and other information are available online at Harold M. The family would like to extend their thanks to Heart of Hospice and special caregivers Andrea Bridges, Joanne Anderson, and Vanessa Edwards for their wonderful care of Mr. Harold. Pallbearers will be grandsons, and nephews Donald Bankston, Zeke Bankston, and Charles Dykes. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Adams, David Bankston, Charles Barnes, Bryan Herring, Donald Herring, Millard "Sonny" Hutchinson, Don Imhoff, Sherman Mack, Norwood Russell and Charles Whiddon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson, Hammond, 12012 Hwy 190 West, on Tuesday February 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Joe Dunn and Rev. Peter Hutchinson will officiate and interment will follow in Hutchinson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Louisiana Baptist Children's Home or Samaritan's Purse. 