Harold Paul Roy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Paul Roy passed away at age 84 on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Baton Rouge. A native of Mansura, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Abner Roy and his mother, Rose Couvillion Roy, as well as, 5 brothers, 7 sisters, 3 nephews, and 1 niece. He is survived by 27 nieces and nephews and their families. Harold Roy had a career in music. He was retired from the EBRP School System where he served as the music teacher at Jefferson Terrace Elementary. He worked at Lake Sherwood Assisted Living, entertaining the residents there and as their organist during the weekly mass. He also sang and played the organ at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, where he attended mass. Memorial mass to be held in Mansura, Louisiana at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Saturday, June 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 30 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved