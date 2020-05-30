Harold Paul Roy passed away at age 84 on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Baton Rouge. A native of Mansura, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Abner Roy and his mother, Rose Couvillion Roy, as well as, 5 brothers, 7 sisters, 3 nephews, and 1 niece. He is survived by 27 nieces and nephews and their families. Harold Roy had a career in music. He was retired from the EBRP School System where he served as the music teacher at Jefferson Terrace Elementary. He worked at Lake Sherwood Assisted Living, entertaining the residents there and as their organist during the weekly mass. He also sang and played the organ at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, where he attended mass. Memorial mass to be held in Mansura, Louisiana at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Saturday, June 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m.

