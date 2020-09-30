Harold Richard, 80, a long-time resident of Denham Springs, a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend, gained his heavenly wings on the morning of September 28. He is survived by two children, Donna Richard Owen and Randy David Richard, grandchildren Shelli Signorelli, Destin Richard, Lane Owen, Kayleigh Richard, Brandon Richard and David Richard, sisters Masil Marie Larguier and Evelyn Richard Nowacki; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom deeply mourn his passing. His strengths were legend, but never more in evidence than during the loss of three of his sons, Jaimie, Dana and Kelly Richard. He soldiered on through his grief, knowing they rested in the arms of the angels. His spirit and beautiful sense of humor never failed him, even in sorrow. Harold is also preceded in death by his three brothers, Leeward Richard, Ted Richard, Earnest Richard. "The Little General", as he was fondly called by those lucky enough to work beside him, restored his family home as a tribute to his parents, who raised seven children in a small Lafayette Parish farming community. He loved working the land, and lived on a farm in Livingston Parish, where he raised cattle and horses and enjoyed his vegetable garden. He was a wonderful Cajun cook and famously hosted many cochon de lait, crawfish boils, and barbeques for family, neighbors and friends. In his later life, Harold loved being with his morning breakfast group fondly known as the "Watson Petroleum Club" at Story's in Watson, where they gathered daily to talk politics, religion, and football, confident they could solve most of the world's troubles. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Saturday October 3, 2020 from 12:00pm until Celebration of Life Service at 2:00pm. Please share condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.