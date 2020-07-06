Harold Rodrigue Sr., a native and resident of Vacherie, was born on February 16, 1932 and passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 88. Harold married his queen, Marie Elaine Steib on January 29, 1955. He was a devoted and loving father of 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. Harold was a rice and sugarcane farmer. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Rodrigue; children, Harold Rodrigue Jr. (Glenda), Timmy Rodrigue (Joanna), Susan Zoller (Jeff), Roland Rodrigue Sr. (Phyllis) and Bertha Tabor (John); grandchildren, Nicholas, Chad, Rebecca, Monica, Scott, Zachary, Annemarie, Christopher, Abby Lynn, Roland Jr., JJ and Megan; 9 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Francis Rodrigue, Emily Waguespack and Therese Friederichsen. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Rodrigue Sr. and Therese Simon Rodrigue; grandchildren, Jessica, John and Christian; and brothers, Erkle Rodrigue and Alfred Rodrigue Jr. Private services will be held. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is entrusted with handling his arrangements.

