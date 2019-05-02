Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Walker Alexander was a humble, kind and gentle man, the youngest child born to the union of Preston John and Mary (Cotton) Alexander on December 28th, 1936 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was the fourth sibling to Preston, Jr., Clifton, Felton and Gloria, He accepted Christ at an early age; and a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. He was a product of the East Baton Rouge Parish School system, graduating from Capitol Junior and Senior High school. He continued his education graduating from Southern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. While at Southern University, he pledged Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. Harold served in the United States Army and was honorably discharge. He traveled abroad taking residency in France and in Barcelona Spain for a season or two. He returned back to the United States and continued his education. We believe that being in transportation services and traveling over the United States was what he enjoyed. He also enjoyed the stock market. He settled in Orlando Florida and remained there until his dear sister fell ill. He then relocated to California. He succumbed on April 7th, 2019 at 7:12pm in Culver City, California with his sister by his side. He joins his mother and father, Preston John Alexander, Sr., & Mary (Cotton) Alexander, his brother's Preston Jr., Clifton, and Felton and his nephew Lester Alexander, Sr. Harold leaves to cherish his memories, devoted sister, Gloria Alexander of Los Angeles, his nieces Sharee' Alexander, Los Angeles, CA., and Nancy Alexander of Oklahoma City, OK.; his nephews Preston Alexander, III of Mississippi, great nephews Lester Alexander Jr., Las Vegas, NV., and Sean Alexander, Oakland CA., and Adam Alexander of Oklahoma City, Ok.. and a host of great, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and relatives. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 3, 2019

