Harrell Banks, 69, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 2250 Main St. Service entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

