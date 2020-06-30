Harriet Collins Tillman entered into eternal rest on June 27, 2020, at the age of 88. She was an Educator. Survived by her daughters, Carol Tillman Maracalin and Paula Tillman Warner; sons-in-law, Tyrone M. Maracalin and Shannon J. Warner, I.; grandchildren, Taylor Michelle Maracalin, Shannon J. Warner, II., and Dwayne Tillman. The family will have a private service on Friday, July 3, 2020. The service may be viewed on www.halldavisandson.com at 11am. Interment Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery, Bayou Goula, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2020.