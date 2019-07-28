Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriet Priester "Hunny" Lard. View Sign Service Information A. Wesley's Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin , LA 70757 (225)-625-2383 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Hall 11140 Highway 77 Maringouin , LA View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Hall 11140 Highway 77 Maringouin , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harriet Priester Lard, known to those who loved her as "Hunny", was born on September 7, 1939, and passed away July 25, 2019, at the age of 79. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and sister who loved the Lord and her family. She is survived by her daughters and spouses, Kathleen (Bill) Lyons, Castle Rock, CO and Jacqueline (Eric) Johnson, Baton Rouge, LA; grandchildren, Christina Zaunbrecher, William and Alexis Lyons, Thomas and Claire Johnson; great-grandchildren, Addison and Ethan. She leaves behind many others that she held dear; Sybil Arballo, who has always been like a sister to her; Leroy Romig, who brought her much happiness; Donald and Janette Patterson, who were great friends; her precious kitty, Taffy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Jerry M. Lard, and their infant son; father, James C. Priester; mother, Mildred C. Priester; brother Warren Priester. Visitation will be at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Hall, 11140 Highway 77, Maringouin, LA 70757 on Monday July 29, 2019 from 5pm-9pm. Rosary will be said at 7pm. Religious services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 11am, the service will be officiated by Father Amrit Raj. Entombment will follow at immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery Mausoleum next to her beloved husband. Harriet's greatest joy was caring for her family and friends. She was very talented in many areas and loved cooking, ceramics, painting, crocheting, reading, traveling, history and genealogy. She retired from the hospitality industry as a bookkeeper and manager. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Iberville Parish Chapter. Harriet was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Fidelity Chapter #160. In lieu of flowers, her family request that in Harriet's memory take some time to research your own genealogy or donate to any Veterans Organization. Also, if you would like to send the family condolences, please visit Legacy.com. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 28 to July 30, 2019

