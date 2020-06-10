Harris James Lemoine
Harris James Lemoine, a native of Plaucheville, LA, who moved to Baton Rouge, LA at 17 years old, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 20, 2020. He just celebrated his 76th birthday on January 3rd. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Harris came to be known by many through his business Lemoine's Paint & Body Shop, which he owned for over 25 years, where everyone referred to him as "Chief". He enjoyed classic cars and fishing. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Gayle Lemoine; sons: Robbie Lemoine, Donnie Lemoine and wife Dianna; daughter: Kimberly LeBlanc; grandchildren: Morgan, Matthew, Dylan, and Hope Lemoine; siblings: Alice Goudeau and husband Hebert, Mancel Lemoine, Clayton Lemoine and wife Judy. He was preceded in death by parents: Milbon and Lonnie Lemoine; brother, Larry Lemoine; special grandparents: MawMaw and PawPaw Joe. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Friday, June 12th at 12:30pm. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
