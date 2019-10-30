Our hero, Harris P. Blanchard Jr., was born on January 10, 1938 in Klotzville, LA and passed away on October 28, 2019 in Kenner, LA. Harris enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching sports on TV. He was most proud of his career in the US Army. He was on active duty from 1962-1964 and retired from the Louisiana National Guard and the Corps of Engineers in New Orleans in 2000. He was extremely proud flying helicopters for the Louisiana Air National Guard. Harris is preceded in death by his parents, Harris Sr. and Rosa Bergeron Blanchard and two brothers-in-law, Major Carroll Parker Sr. and Bobby G. Maxey; close friend, Richard Hill. He is survived by his adopted son, Brandon Blanchard; two sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Parker of San Antonio, TX and Sherry B. Morris of Belle Rose, LA; seven nieces and nephews, Earl Parker, Carroll Parker Jr. (Marti), Robert Parker (Susan), Betsy Menck (Kenny), Kaye Lomansey (Brandon), Claire Blanchard (Mitch) and Max Morris; sixteen great nieces and nephews; two great-great nieces; and family friends, Duncan Crawford, Jim Miliken, Jack Payne, Reese Menck and Sandra Sloan. The family would like to thank Dr. Ralston, Dr. Airhart, Dr. Euribe and Dr. Ellison. Also, special thanks to the Carpenter House in River Ridge and St. Joseph Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Medical Center. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Donaldsonville, LA on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9am until service at 10:30am. Entombment to follow in the St. Jules Catholic Cemetery in Belle Rose, LA.