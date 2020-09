Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral Services for Harrison Morris 'Poochie" Callahan, age 82, will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until religious services at 11:30 a.m. Interment: LA National Cemetery. His generous nature and outgoing personality will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Professional services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store