Harrol J. Skidmore

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tabernacle of Love Pentecostal Church
1360 Tiger Dr
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle of Love Pentecostal Church
1360 Tiger Dr.
Thibodaux,, LA
View Map
Obituary
Harrol J. Skidmore departed this life on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 70 and a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Tabernacle of Love Pentecostal Church, 1360 Tiger Dr. Thibodaux, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church Cemetery, Napoleonville, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 4 to July 6, 2019
