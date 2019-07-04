Harrol J. Skidmore departed this life on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 70 and a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Tabernacle of Love Pentecostal Church, 1360 Tiger Dr. Thibodaux, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church Cemetery, Napoleonville, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 4 to July 6, 2019