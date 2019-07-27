Harrold Hansel Austin "Pop" died peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 25, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Harrold was born on April 4, 1942, in Pineville, Louisiana and grew up in Baton Rouge. He graduated from Glen Oaks High School in 1960. In 1961, he enlisted in the US Army where he was an expert on the Nike-Hercules Missile Systems. After his discharge from the Army, he worked various jobs before opening his own Electrical Contracting business in 1971. He was respected by all who knew him for his diligence and integrity. Harrold enjoyed flying his Piper Cherokee and was a former President of BRAPA. He loved dancing with his wife to Country and Western music. He was committed to his Church and his home Sunday School class, Aldersgate. He received a great deal of comfort and joy from his beloved family pet and lap dog, Nyla. He is survived in death by his wife of 38 years, Debbie (Contois) Austin whom he said was the love of his life; daughters, Amy Rochelle Austin Mason, Sarah Elaine Austin, Katie Marie Austin; a son Steven Harrold Austin and wife Jessica Denise Austin; grandchildren, Haley Rochelle Mason, Aaliyah Marie Payne, Brayden Lucas Payne, Wyatt Austin Wiechman; and great-grandson, Jax Mason Gilmer; two brothers, Arnold Ray Austin and wife Elaine, Huey Hines Austin; sisters-in-law, Rosie Austin, Rayne Chiles and husband John; a brother-in-law, Paul Contois; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Harrold was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Sibley Austin; parents, Hansel and Lizadee Austin; brother, Don Larry Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the FUMC Church Youth Scholarship Fund. A special thanks to all friends and relatives for the phone calls, visits, and food during the last two weeks. The entire family is grateful for the loving care Harrold received from the staff of Amedisys Hospice Care. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 30th at First United Methodist Church-930 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA with visitation beginning at 10:00 am to be followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 27 to July 30, 2019