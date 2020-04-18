Harry A. Bozeman, III, my love and my very best friend, passed away quietly and peacefully with family present at St. Joseph's Hospice Carpenter House and went home to be with the Lord on April 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM. To his family and friends, he was known as "Mike" and "Poppie." He was known to be a soft-spoken man with a gentle spirit who never raised his voice. One who loved the Lord and did his very best to be the Jesus others needed to see. He loved to fish, tinker with his electronics, and surf the web on his phone. He loved working with plants and taking his morning coffee on the patio deck to watch the fish in the pond. He was loved to the Heavens and back by his family and will be missed every day through eternity and beyond. Heaven is only a breath away to where you are. He is survived by his wife, Donnie E. Bozeman; stepdaughter, Natalie S. Gomez; step granddaughter, Kailyn B. Gomez of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Anne Whittington and Sharyn Palmer of Denham Springs; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Bree D. Gomez Hull; step granddaughter, Cassandra B. Hull of Baton Rouge; his parents, Harry and Hazel Bozeman; brother, Daryl Bozeman; great nephew, Jacob Whittington; brother-in-law, Terry Whittington; and nephew, Kevin Whittington of Denham Springs. Due to circumstances beyond our control, a Memorial Evening for the immediate family and close friends will be held on April 25, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the family home located at 13472 S. Fairview Ave, Baton Rouge, LA. 70816. This will be a come and go affair to observe the current 10 people gathering for Covid-19 restrictions.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.