Harry Adolphus "Doll" Murray
1933 - 2020
A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather was entrusted to God's care on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was 86 years old, a resident of Seabrook, TX and a former resident of Baton Rouge and Zachary. He was a well-known contractor and home builder. He was born on December 27, 1933 in Pleasant Hill, LA to the late Horace and Ella Mae Murray. Proceeded in death by sons Harry, Jr, Robert Murray; sisters, Pat Abbott and Rita Tucker; brothers, James and Bill Murray. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Dorothy, and son, Kenneth Murray. He is also survived by Jerry (Wanda) Rutherford, Judy Humble, Linda Richard and Lisa (Steve) Cange; grandchildren, Clint (Missy) Murray, Katie Murray, Haley (Brian) Merritt, Dustin and Lindsey Richard and Alexander Cange; sister, Eloise Steele; sister in law, June Murray; daughter in law, Pam Murray; great grandsons, Ben Murray-west, Hunter and Spencer Murray, Trey Etue, Gavyn Meadows, Colton Cange and great granddaughter, Sophia Sivill, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Clint, Ben, and Hunter Murray, Trey Etue, Dustin Richard and Alexander Cange. Honorary pallbearer will be Gavyn Meadows. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 12pm until religious service at 2pm in the chapel conducted by Brother Michael Morris. Interment will be in Greenoaks Memorial Park following the service. He was a generous, kind, talented and a happy person. He was always willing to help friends and family, especially with building projects and repairs. There was nothing he could not repair nor build and he will be truly missed by all who loved him. Love and appreciation to his caregivers, Victoria Guillen and Marilou Mapatuna. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
OCT
17
Service
02:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
