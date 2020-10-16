1/1
Harry Amos Wolford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Amos Wolford, 63, the son of Stanley L. Wolford, Sr., of Baltimore, MD, and Delores Jones Jeansonne of Grand Prairie, LA, went to his eternal home on Wednesday October 7, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his mother Delores Jeansonne; son, Carlo Wolford; grandson, Owen Anders LaCour Wolford; Siblings, Rose Babb, John Wolford, Karen Snyder, Stanley L. Wolford, Jr.; and numerous nephews and nieces. Harry was a kind, and loving man who will be missed by all that knew him. Harry is preceded in death by his father, Stanley L. Wolford, Sr.; step-father, Florien Jeansonne, Jr.; nephew, Matthew Cope. Visitation will be held at Eagle Summit Ministries, 712 Olinde St., New Roads, LA. Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. until a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 16 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Eagle Summit Ministries
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Eagle Summit Ministries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved