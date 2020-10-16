Harry Amos Wolford, 63, the son of Stanley L. Wolford, Sr., of Baltimore, MD, and Delores Jones Jeansonne of Grand Prairie, LA, went to his eternal home on Wednesday October 7, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his mother Delores Jeansonne; son, Carlo Wolford; grandson, Owen Anders LaCour Wolford; Siblings, Rose Babb, John Wolford, Karen Snyder, Stanley L. Wolford, Jr.; and numerous nephews and nieces. Harry was a kind, and loving man who will be missed by all that knew him. Harry is preceded in death by his father, Stanley L. Wolford, Sr.; step-father, Florien Jeansonne, Jr.; nephew, Matthew Cope. Visitation will be held at Eagle Summit Ministries, 712 Olinde St., New Roads, LA. Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. until a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.