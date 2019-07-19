December 4, 1935 - June 9, 2019. Harry Buchanan Ambacher bravely fought the good fight. He obediently finished the race. He passionately kept the faith. Born in Philadelphia and raised in difficult circumstances, Harry spent his adult life humbly serving his beloved Savior as a missionary church planter, preacher and teacher throughout Asia and especially in Hong Kong (1965-1996). He surrendered his career early to care for his first wife Lyn until her death in 1999, then returned to the field as long as he was able. He died at home in Baton Rouge surrounded by loving family. Survived by his second wife Pat in Cleveland, Ohio, his children Kristi (Walter Hackney), Lori (Grove Bryant), and Brent Ambacher, his grandchildren Anne (Shant Boyajian) and Walt Hackney, and his great-grandson Stephen Boyajian. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Timothy Duke, best GP ever, and everyone at Hospice in His Care for such a comforting final lap. Final memorial services in Cleveland July 20 and Hong Kong September 29. Gifts to O'Brien House (obrienhouse.org) to continue the fight against the alcohol that shadowed his childhood.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 19 to July 20, 2019