Harry "Townsey" Harris, 79, of Morganza, LA, was called home on May 28th at The Crossing of Clarity Hospice. He was a very loving and compassionate man who embraced everyone he met. He was a devoted servant of God and became an active member of St Peter African Methodist Episcopal Church in New Roads, LA. Harry leaves to cherish in his memories; his loving and devoted wife: Lorenza Harris, his two devoted sons: Jody Ruffin of Morganza, LA and Harry Edwards of Baton Rouge, LA; and his only beloved granddaughter Naydean Ruffin-Brisco (Larry) of Zachary, LA; his adoptive brother and classmate: Lawrence Perry and a loyal friend Alvin "Pistol" Isaac. He has three sister-in-laws: Laura Leufroy (New Roads, LA), Lillian Solomon (New Roads, LA), and the late Clara Solomon Mitchell, as well as a brother-in-law Mr. Joseph Ivy Solomon; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Harry is preceded in death by his mother Irene Harris, father, and Ida Weston who helped raise him. Many thanks to those who supported us during our journey. We extend special thanks to the entire staff of Clarity Hospice. Visitation will be held Wed., June 5, 2019 from 8 am - 10 am, followed by a funeral discourse at 10 am to be held at St Peter African Methodist Episcopal Church located at 506 Morningside St in New Roads, LA. Services entrusted to Verrette's Funeral Home of New Roads, LA. Interment - St Augustine Catholic Church Mausoleum.

