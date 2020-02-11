Harry Hebert passed away peacefully at Ochsner Iberville surrounded by his family and friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age of 69 after a courageous 5 year battle with ALS. He was a retired maintenance supervisor for Turner Industries at Georgia Gulf; resident of Addis and native of Plaquemine, LA. A US Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam era. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5 to 9 pm and will resume on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 9 am until services at 11 am, conducted by Rylan Choate. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his fiancé, Karleen Guercio; daughter, Amber Hebert; precious granddaughter, Ivy Choate; loving grandson, Connor Larouere; loving granddaughters, Abigayle and Audrey Lacy, and Emma and Olivia Guercio; sisters, Peggy Mora and husband Benny and Betty Ann Grissom; special friends, Billy and Brian Chandler; godchildren, Courtney Quatrevingt Lockwood, Darryl Crowson and Bret Hebert; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Percy, Sr. and Sue Boudreaux Hebert; sister, Susie Hebert Crowson; and brothers, Percy Hebert, Jr. and Ricky Hebert. Harry was a member of the American Legion Post 167, the Elks Lodge, the Backroad Bikers and the Last Limb Hunting Club. Special thanks to his two caregivers Rhonda and Candie for their loving care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to ALS Foundation. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020