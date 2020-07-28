1/1
Harry Joseph Accardo
Harry Joseph Accardo, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25 surrounded by family, after his two year battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Opal, and his four children and their spouses: Melicent Lester and husband Wade, Baton Rouge; Matthew Accardo and wife Christin, Greenwell Springs; Danielle Bennett and husband Sean, Rockwall, TX; and Darren Accardo and wife Sage, The Woodlands, TX. Harry is also survived by his brother J.P. Accardo and wife Norma, and his sisters Anna Marie Silvio, Frankie Rispone and husband Sammy, and Harriette Newman and husband Greg. He and his wife are also the incredibly proud grandparents to Caryl, Cathryn, Claire, Ford, Mackenzie, Azalea, Megumi, Hudson, Lyra, Carson, Marcus, Vella, Solan, Alexis and Anderson. He also leaves behind his card playing partner, fishing buddy, and best friend, Gene Laurent. Harry's sons and daughters-in-law were precious to him and he treasured nothing in this world as dearly as his grandchildren, children and siblings. He was preceded in death by his father, Philip Matthew Accardo, his mother, Mary Termini Accardo, his sisters Helene Accardo and Rosemary Accardo Lafleur, and his cousin John Lyon and wife Carol. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Garden of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Highway, on Thursday, July 30 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 2:00 pm. In accordance with his wishes, his six grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Harry was a devout Catholic and a true example of faith and devotion. He found joy in service to Most Blessed Sacrament Church where he built lasting friendships through his small prayer group, his Ministry roles, his years spent working on the annual parish fair and most notably, while singing in the choir. He cherished his annual visits to Manresa, and was a devoted member of group 8. Harry was known for his welcoming heart and mischievous smile. He charmed his neighbors, his treasured church community, and his many colleagues and customers from his careers with the post office and in banking. The family wishes to thank The Hospice of Baton Rouge, and all the doctors and staff that helped him along the way. We also want to thank everyone that has lifted up the family in prayer through the last two years. For friends and family who wish to share an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in the name of Harry Accardo to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Hospice of Baton Rouge.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Resthaven Garden of Memory
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Memories & Condolences

July 29, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to you, Opal, and all the Accardo family. I am so sorry for your loss. Harry was a good man, and anyone who knew him knew a kind and generous person with an open ear, a kind voice, and a loving heart. Peace.
Michael Marcantel
Friend
July 29, 2020
Opal, my heart goes out to you and your family at this difficult time.
Kathie Boyd
July 29, 2020
Harry was such a wonderful and caring friend to all during our school years at St. Gerard Majella and Redemptorist High School. Praying for Opal, Harriett and all of his beloved family.
Gen Wolfe
Classmate
July 29, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing Harry as we worked together for years at Southeast Station. He was so well liked and I am honored to have known him. I am saddened to hear of his passing. My heartfelt condolences to his family.
Glynn Kelly
Coworker
July 28, 2020
My condolences to the Opal, Harriet, JP, and Frankie, and rest of the family. Harry was a beautiful person. A good friend. I’ll always remember our time in school.
Shirley Decker Gaspard
Friend
