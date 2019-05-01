Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry L. Keen IV. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Harry L. Keen, IV, 79, of Baton Rouge passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge. He graduated in 1958 from Baton Rouge High School and was a member of Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs. He was preceded by his father, Harry L. Keen, III; mother, Geneva Arceneaux Shelton and grandson, Brennan David. He is survived by wife, Marie H. Keen; four children, Gayolyn David, Kelly Mansur, Karla Cleveland and Kipp Keen (Tiffany); nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Maurice "Scooter" Keen; sister, Gwen Stokes and numerous other family members. A memorial service will be at 12:00pm Monday, May 6, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 10:00am till service time at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to: St. Jude Hospital or Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 6, 2019

