Harry L. Keen, IV, 79, of Baton Rouge passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge. He graduated in 1958 from Baton Rouge High School and was a member of Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs. He was preceded by his father, Harry L. Keen, III; mother, Geneva Arceneaux Shelton and grandson, Brennan David. He is survived by wife, Marie H. Keen; four children, Gayolyn David, Kelly Mansur, Karla Cleveland and Kipp Keen (Tiffany); nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Maurice "Scooter" Keen; sister, Gwen Stokes and numerous other family members. A memorial service will be at 12:00pm Monday, May 6, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 10:00am till service time at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to: St. Jude Hospital or Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 6, 2019