Harry Marcelin, Jr. entered into eternal rest on June 17, 2020 at the age of 86. He was a native of White Castle, LA and a resident of Port Allen, LA. He is survived by his daughters, Harriet Richardson, Evangelist Maureen Asberry, Cheryl Jones, Martha Ross, Michelle Adams and Gernesia James; sons, Horace Lee, Dwayne Phillips, Retired Master Sergeant Ron C. Johnson, Harry Andre Asberry and Rev. Dr. Ray Johnson; sister, Barbara Singleton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry "Bumbee" Marcelin, Sr. and Virginia "Jenny" Gaines. Visitation Wednesday, June 24, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Asbury Independent Methodist Church, 31755 Laurel Ridge Rd., White Castle, LA. Rev. Andrew Richardson officiating. Masks are required to attend. Interment Asbury Independent Methodist Church Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 20 to Jun. 24, 2020.