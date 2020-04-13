Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Price Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harry Price Sr., 65, Military Police Sergeant and retired truck driver of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Baton Rouge General. An avid outdoorsman, hunter, and fisherman, Harry is survived by his daughter, Crystal Price; son, Harry Price Jr.; brothers, Richmond Price Sr. (Willie Mae) Claudius Price Jr., (Mary) Joseph Price Sr., Melvin Price Sr. (Rose); three sisters, Enola Williams (Watson) , Annie Shelby (Jerry), Jennie Perry (Bernard); grandchildren, Davonta Price, Elijah Price, Ashawnda Price, Ar'monii Price; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Claudius Price Sr. and Alta Mae Price; Grandparents Joseph St.Claire Price Sr. And Laura H. Price; brothers, Carver Aswell Price, Alton (June) Price, Sr.; and son, Johnathan T. Price : Harry will be truly missed as he played a major roll in supporting and encouraging family and friends to strive to be their best. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020

