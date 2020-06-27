Harry Robert Rivault, Jr, native of Port Allen, passed away peacefully at his home in Brusly, LA on Friday, June 26. He was 74. He is survived by his wife, Jean Galjour Rivault; five children, Michael Rivault and wife Deborah, Kristi Allen, Leigh Donahue, Austin Rivault and Cole Rivault; eight grandchildren, Hayes Rivault and wife Elizabeth, Miles Rivault, Alyse Rivault, Ryleigh Allen, Beau Allen, Emerson Allen, Abby Donohue and Ella Donahue; a brother, Randall Scott Rivault and wife Rita Rivault; sister, Debra Bennett and husband John Bennett; two aunts, Gloria Wilbert and Myrle Ostregen; his stepfather, Coley Hill; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn Tircuit Hill and Harry Robert Rivault, Sr. Robert was a teacher most of his life in schools at various levels – affectionately remembered as "Coach Rivault." He was a NCAA collegiate basketball and high school official for over 50 years. He was an extraordinary and prolific athlete for most of his life. He played baseball for LSU and at times in his life played football, basketball, softball, and golf. He was a great golfer who loved to play often and played as a proud member of West Side Golf Club. He also enjoyed snow skiing and travelling. An avid outdoorsman, he never missed the chance to hunt or fish – especially duck hunting and fishing in Grand Isle. He loved being with others and spending time telling stories and enjoying a good laugh. He will be dearly missed. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10am until Rite of Christian Burial at 12pm, conducted by Deacon Bob McDonner. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.