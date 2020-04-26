Harry "Pity" Thomas
Harry "Pity" Thomas, Jr. passed away on April 25, 2020 at the age of 88. He was a native of White Castle and a resident of Carencro. He retired from the US Army and Ford Motor Company. He is survived by his daughter: Deirdre Thomas; special cousins: Bernice Scott and Edward Starks; special friend Jackie Scott and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by a daughter: Vivian "Candy" Thomas; spouse Gloria (Watts), brother Edward J. Favron and parents Mary (Starks) and Harry Thomas, Sr. Services entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, (225) 687-2860.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-2860
