Harry "Fox" Wright

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA
70346
(225)-473-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Christian Center
210 Plimsol Dr
Donaldsonville, LA
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Christian Center
210 Plimsol Dr
Donaldsonville, LA
Obituary
Harry "Fox" Wright departed this life on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his residence in Donaldsonville, LA. He was 75, a native of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Sunday December 29, 2019, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Visitation on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Faith Christian Center, 210 Plimsol Dr., Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Protestant Cemetery. Survived by 2 brothers, Anderson Wright, Sr. and Whittington Wright, Jr. (Dorothy); 7 sisters, Laura Bailey (Myles), Bertha Joshua, Mary Winchester (John), Delores Ivory, Stella Johnson, Maxine Lawless and Jean Warr (Glynn); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Edna Wright and his parents, Laura and Whittington Wright, Sr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA , (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019
