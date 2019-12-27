Harry "Fox" Wright departed this life on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his residence in Donaldsonville, LA. He was 75, a native of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Sunday December 29, 2019, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Visitation on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Faith Christian Center, 210 Plimsol Dr., Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Protestant Cemetery. Survived by 2 brothers, Anderson Wright, Sr. and Whittington Wright, Jr. (Dorothy); 7 sisters, Laura Bailey (Myles), Bertha Joshua, Mary Winchester (John), Delores Ivory, Stella Johnson, Maxine Lawless and Jean Warr (Glynn); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Edna Wright and his parents, Laura and Whittington Wright, Sr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA , (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019