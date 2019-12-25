Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hart Eugene "Pete" Gremillion. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Service 11:00 AM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hart Eugene Gremillion, born 3/21/39 in St. Landry, LA, which is in Evangeline Parish, to W. Larry Gremillion and Murl Rasberry Gremillion. He passed peacefully in his home at the age of 80 surrounded by loved ones. He was raised in North Baton Rouge, attended Catholic High School and finished school at Istrouma High, Class of 1957. He was a 50+ year member of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union #198, where he worked as a welder of pipelines and in industrial plants. He was also a certified welding inspector. He served on The Board of Trustees of Local #198's Health, Welfare & Education Fund for 12 years. He was a member of Baker Masonic Lodge #441 for over 50 years and active in the Shriner's. He is survived by his children; Larry James Gremillion, Taryn Gay "Cissy" Gremillion, Shari Lyn Gremillion, Stephen Blair Gremillion, Lori Michelle Norwood and husband Ronnie; 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and special lady, Carol Keith and family, and his loyal companion and body guard "Sassy"; sister Jill Ross and husband Joel, brother Duke Gremillion, sister-n-law Ann Hebert and husband Ronnie Hebert and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his wife, Janice Spring Gremillion; daughters, Stephanie Elena Gremillion and Stacie Katherine Gremillion, former wife, Gay Miller Gremillion; his parents, W.Larry Gremillion and Murl Rasberry Gremillion; grandparents, Will and Alma LeBlanc Rasberry, with whom he lived with for several years; brother Mike Gremillion and great-grand child, Ian Gremillion. Relatives and friends are invited join the family for the visitation at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave, Denham Springs, on Friday, December 27, 2019 starting @ 4 pm to 9 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, Dec 28, 2019 @ 9 am with a Service @ 11 am. Interment will follow at Resthaven, in Baton Rouge. Pallbears will be Masonic brethren; honorary pallbears are Neal Paul Miller, Dennis Williams, Gary "Ronnie" Norwood, Jr. The family would like to thank Celeste, Michelle and Nikki of Compassus Hospice for their care and compassion. In lieu of flower, donations may be made to The @ www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org or St. Jude @ www.stjude.org. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28, 2019

