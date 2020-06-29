Harvey Dale Shaffer, a loving husband, father, father-in-law, Granpa "Harv", brother and friend, passed away peacefully at home in Central, LA on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the age of 85. He retired from LA DOTD after almost 30 years of service. He was a longtime member of Blackwater United Methodist Church and helped design the current sanctuary. He also helped start CAYL, was a 3-time Louisiana State Checker Champion, loved singing Johnny Cash's song Burning Ring of Fire, was an avid jogger, and so much more. He is survived by his children Dennis R. Shaffer (Lucy), Brad Shaffer, Gail Shaffer Baugnon (John), and Greg Shaffer (Michelle); grandchildren Celeste, Brandon, Alicia (Buck), Joshua (Katie), Caleb, Samantha, Elijah, Denise, Brianna and Josiah; sister Gloria "Cooky" Coffey (Bill), sister Joyce Lilly (Roy), and sister-in-law Jean Osteen. He was preceeded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Dorothy Sue Baker Shaffer, his parents Colton Pennington Shaffer and Mary Frances Bridges Shaffer, his brother Vernon "Buck" Shaffer and his brother-in-law Billy Baker. A small private family service was held on Saturday, June 27th, 2020. He was buried at Blackwater United Methodist Church Cemetery. Special thanks to St. Joseph's Hospice and his loving and selfless caregivers Karen and Regina.

