Harvey Giroir, Jr., a resident of Donaldsonville, LA, passed away at his home on March 12, 2020, at age 71. He was born on March 16, 1948 to Harvey Sr. and Roberta Acosta Giroir. Giroir graduated from Donaldsonville High School in 1966 then attended Nicholls State University. He was the proud owner of Harvey's Rod and Gun Center for the past 49 years. He worked for X-ray Pharmacy, Old South Lumber and Supplies (Rufus Savoie), Occidental Chemical Corporation and Triad Chemical. Harvey married Celine Landry in 1969, and was happily married for 50 years. Giroir is survived by his wife, Celine of Donaldsonville, LA.; his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Michele Sedotal Giroir; a daughter and son-in-law, Gwen Giroir Poche and Carey and four grandchildren: Aidan and Alec Giroir; Claire and Graham Poche, among many other relatives. Harvey was preceded in death by his father and mother Harvey Sr., and Roberta Giroir. Special thanks to Doctors and Staff of Fresenius Kidney Care in Baton Rouge and Donaldsonville, Bayou Home Care, and Jamie Daigle Denoux and Comfort Care Hospice staff. A funeral mass and Christian burial will be held at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Donaldsonville, for immediate family only, celebrated by Rev. Matthew Dupre. The family will hold a memorial mass and celebration of life gathering for extended family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to The at https://www.kidney.org/donation or Bike MS: Dat's How We Roll 2020, for Jason Giroir (rider), http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/in_memory_of_Harvey_Giroir_Jr. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020

