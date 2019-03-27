Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey Howard Hester Jr.. View Sign

Monday, March 25, 2019, Harvey Howard Hester, Jr., son, and one of four siblings, of Harvey Howard Hester and Lula Lea Lockett of Louisiana, passed away at the age of 94. Harvey was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on October 4, 1924, but grew up in Coushatta in northwest Louisiana where he went to high school. Entering Louisiana State University (LSU) in 1941 his education was interrupted by WWII. He served in the US Army Air Corp until the war ended. Returning to LSU, he received a Bachelor of Science in 1952, followed by a Master of Science in 1954. He worked for General Foods Corporation in Hoboken, NJ as a research chemist until he was advised to move to a warmer climate for medical reasons. In 1956, he was hired as a research chemist with Food Machinery Corporation until he retired in 1990. In 1958, Harvey met and married Margaret Harrell in Lakeland, FL. They raised a son, Harvey, III and a daughter, Jean. Their marriage lasted 48 years until Margaret's passing in 2006. Harvey formerly served on the administrative board of First United Methodist Church, as an usher, and other church committees. He was a member of the Lakeland Exchange Club and in his active years, as well as YMCA and Cub Scout leaders. Living at The Estates at Carpenters until his death, he enjoyed working on the computer and put it to use gaming, as a member of a dietary committee and a building representative. He was an avid SEC sports fan and followed every sport of his favorite team - LSU. Harvey is survived by his children, Harvey, III (Tammy), and Jean (Rob Taliaferro); two sisters, Nancy Lea & Martha Ann (Don Hains) of Louisiana; grandchildren Robby & Erin Taliaferro, Heath Hester (Christine), Samantha (Chris Wiseheart and great-grandchild Adaline) as well as other nieces and nephews. His brother Keete (Margaret) predeceased him. A memorial service will be held in Lakeland, FL on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Estates at Carpenters, 1001 Carpenters Way at 2 o'clock p.m. Flowers will be received at the front desk or donations may be sent to Louisiana State University or First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801.

